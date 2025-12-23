How Xiaomi's 17 Ultra could redefine smartphone zoom photography

Xiaomi is all set to unveil its latest flagship, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, on December 25 in China. The company has been teasing key features of the device ahead of its official launch. One such feature is a groundbreaking 200MP periscope telephoto camera co-developed with Leica, which promises to revolutionize smartphone telephoto photography.

Camera details A look at the Leica 200MP continuous optical zoom The Xiaomi 17 Ultra's camera system features a Leica-engineered 200MP periscope telephoto lens with a continuous focal range of 75mm to 100mm. Unlike traditional smartphone telephoto cameras that use digital cropping between fixed focal lengths, this innovative solution offers full 200MP optical output across its entire zoom range. It is also the first smartphone lens to earn the Leica APO optical certification for advanced color correction and reduced chromatic aberration.

Design innovation Xiaomi 17 Ultra's lens structure and performance The Leica-engineered lens on the Xiaomi 17 Ultra uses a complex 3G plus 5P dual floating lens structure. This allows internal lens groups to move precisely, enabling true optical zoom in a compact design. According to Xiaomi, this design is based on the same optical principles as professional camera zoom lenses, rather than standard periscope implementations. This ensures detail retention and color accuracy across commonly used telephoto focal lengths.

Performance comparison Camera samples show improved performance of Xiaomi 17 Ultra Xiaomi has shared camera samples comparing the Xiaomi 17 Ultra with rival smartphones at focal lengths such as 75mm, 85mm, 90mm, and 100mm. The samples show improved sharpness, richer fine detail, and more natural color reproduction. This approach also benefits portrait photography by delivering consistent background compression without digital interpolation. Along with the telephoto camera, the device will feature a new Leica one-inch primary sensor called OmniVision Light Fusion 1050L.