Xiaomi confirms 18 Pro India launch with secondary camera display
Xiaomi confirmed its 18 Pro for an India launch.
Announced during Snapdragon Day at India Mobile Congress 2026 by Gautam Batra, Associate Director of Product Marketing at Xiaomi India, this phone stands out with a main AMOLED screen and a handy second display next to the camera.
The official launch date isn't out yet, but excitement's building.
Xiaomi 18 Pro Snapdragon 8 Elite
Inside, you get the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chip, up to 16GB of RAM, and a huge 1TB of storage.
The Leica-powered camera setup packs two massive 200MP lenses for those who love photography.
Plus, there's a big 7,000mAh battery with fast charging.
Expected to cost over ₹1 lakh, it'll compete with other top-end phones like iQOO 16 and Motorola Signature 27, definitely aimed at tech enthusiasts looking for something fresh and premium.