Xona to launch 6 satellites for centimeter level navigation accuracy

Xona Space Systems, founded in 2019 by a team of five engineers who originally met at Stanford University's aerospace engineering graduate program, is about to launch six satellites that could totally level up navigation.

Their Pulsar constellation aims for centimeter-level accuracy, way sharper than the usual GPS most of us use.

This means better navigation for things like self-driving cars and robots, even in tricky spots like city streets or indoors, plus stronger protection against signal jamming.