Xona to launch 6 satellites for centimeter level navigation accuracy
Xona Space Systems, founded in 2019 by a team of five engineers who originally met at Stanford University's aerospace engineering graduate program, is about to launch six satellites that could totally level up navigation.
Their Pulsar constellation aims for centimeter-level accuracy, way sharper than the usual GPS most of us use.
This means better navigation for things like self-driving cars and robots, even in tricky spots like city streets or indoors, plus stronger protection against signal jamming.
Xona backed by more than $300 million
Backed by more than $300 million (including $20 million from the US Space Force), Xona's tech skips expensive atomic clocks and works with current GPS receivers through simple software updates.
Pulsar will first pass overhead the mid-latitudes about eight times a day but plans to expand across the US Europe, Japan, and South Korea by 2028, making next-generation navigation more accessible soon.