You can now shop BigBasket on ChatGPT
BigBasket just became the first Indian retailer to offer grocery shopping and UPI payments directly through ChatGPT.
With the new Agentic Payments feature—launched in partnership with NPCI and Razorpay—you can find products, check prices, and pay for your order, all without leaving the chat.
How Agentic Payments works
The feature uses UPI's Reserve Pay and UPI Circle for secure, real-time payments.
For now, it's rolling out to select pilot users, with BigBasket and Vi as the initial merchant partners in this phase.
Axis Bank and Airtel Payments Bank are supporting the integration.
Aiming to set a new trend in grocery shopping
BigBasket's move comes as competition heats up in online grocery shopping.
By letting you shop and pay without switching apps, they're aiming to make things easier for tech-savvy shoppers—potentially setting a new trend for how we buy our groceries.