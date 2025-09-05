Next Article
You can now watch YouTube TV on Roku's Sports app
Roku just made it easier to catch live sports—YouTube TV is now part of its Sports app lineup for US users.
This means you can stream NFL games with NFL Sunday Ticket, all in one place, with easier access.
The update is part of Roku's push to make finding and watching your favorite games simpler.
Other networks available on the sports app
Alongside YouTube TV, Roku's Sports app also features networks like Fox One, Dazn Live Sports, and Xfinity Stream.
For now, these upgrades are only available in the US due to regional restrictions.
If you're a sports fan looking for more ways to watch live action, this could be a handy upgrade—just keep in mind it's not rolling out globally yet.