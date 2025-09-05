Meta's new AI ad tools help brands ace festive campaigns

Now, brands can target ads by language and region using localization filters, making it easier to connect with the right creators. Single-image ads will auto-convert into catalog-style formats, while Reels ads get swipe-up info and carousel product videos. Plus, Advantage+ catalog ads are merging with partnership ads for smoother results.

Meta's AI already boosting results for some brands

Meta says its new tools are already boosting results—flexible media placement has increased conversions by 23%, while email collection increased 4.6x over 14 days.

With features like Creative Insights on the way and a reported 15% drop in cost-per-purchase thanks to Advantage+ AI, Meta's aiming to make digital advertising simpler—and more effective—for everyone this festive season.