Rokid's smart glasses hit $1 million in pre-orders on Kickstarter
Rokid, a Chinese tech company, just hit over $1 million in pre-orders for its new smart glasses on Kickstarter—blowing past their $20,000 goal within 72 hours.
Launched on August 26, 2025, these glasses pack features like hands-free photos, audio playback, a head-up display, and support for multiple languages—think Meta Ray-Bans but with some extra flair.
Shipping starts in November
The Rokid Glasses start at $599 (or $479 if you're quick on Kickstarter) and have already racked up more than 300,000 orders worldwide.
Different regions get special perks: wireless payments in China or navigation tools elsewhere.
First shown off at CES this January, they'll go into mass production in October and are set to ship out by November—just in time for the holiday season.