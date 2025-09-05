Rokid's smart glasses hit $1 million in pre-orders on Kickstarter

Shipping starts in November

The Rokid Glasses start at $599 (or $479 if you're quick on Kickstarter) and have already racked up more than 300,000 orders worldwide.

Different regions get special perks: wireless payments in China or navigation tools elsewhere.

First shown off at CES this January, they'll go into mass production in October and are set to ship out by November—just in time for the holiday season.