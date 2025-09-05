Bose's new headphones promise lossless audio over USB-C

Bose just dropped its second-gen QuietComfort Ultra headphones, now with lossless audio over USB-C for super crisp sound. They're priced at $449, available in five colors—including some fun ones like midnight violet—and preorders started September 5, 2025. Shipping kicks off October 2.

Battery life and sound modes You get up to 30 hours of battery life with noise canceling on (or up to 45 hours if you turn it off via the app).

There's Aware Mode for quick noise adjustments when life gets loud, plus Cinema Mode for spatial audio that makes movies and podcasts pop.

Other features With Bluetooth 5.4 and multipoint pairing, you can connect to multiple devices at once.

Android users get perks like Google Fast Pair and Spotify Tap.

On-head detection helps save battery by auto-managing power—pretty handy if you forget to hit pause.