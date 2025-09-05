SpaceX sends 28 new Starlink satellites into orbit
SpaceX just sent 28 new Starlink satellites into orbit from Florida's Kennedy Space Center, pushing their total to over 8,370.
This launch is another big move toward their vision of making fast internet available pretty much anywhere on Earth.
Rocket's 27th flight and recovery
The Falcon 9 rocket not only got the job done in under nine minutes but also stuck a smooth vertical landing on the "Just Read the Instructions" drone ship—its 27th flight and recovery.
This marks SpaceX's 463rd time reusing a Falcon 9 first stage and their 499th booster recovery overall, showing how routine these landings are becoming.
Over 500 Falcon 9 missions
This was already SpaceX's 111th Falcon 9 launch of 2025 (and the company's whopping 529th since starting in 2010).
Most of these missions have been all about building up Starlink, making it the largest satellite internet network ever—and bringing reliable internet closer to everyone.