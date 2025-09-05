Snapchat's new Imagine Lens generates images from your text prompts
Snapchat just rolled out Imagine Lens—a new tool that lets you whip up and edit images using simple text prompts.
It's Snapchat's first open prompt image generator, and you can get creative with your own ideas or pick from ready-made options.
The catch? It's only available for Snapchat+ Platinum and Lens+ subscribers.
How to use Imagine Lens
You'll find Imagine Lens in the Lens Carousel or Exclusive category.
To use it, you'll need a Snapchat+ Platinum subscription ($15.99/month) or a Lens+ subscription ($8.99/month).
You can tweak your prompts right in the caption bar, then share the image with friends, post it to your Story, or share it outside Snapchat.
This launch is part of Snapchat's bigger push into AI features this year, following their earlier video generative lenses and new lens creation app for iOS.