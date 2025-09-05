Snapchat's new Imagine Lens generates images from your text prompts

How to use Imagine Lens

You'll find Imagine Lens in the Lens Carousel or Exclusive category.

To use it, you'll need a Snapchat+ Platinum subscription ($15.99/month) or a Lens+ subscription ($8.99/month).

You can tweak your prompts right in the caption bar, then share the image with friends, post it to your Story, or share it outside Snapchat.

This launch is part of Snapchat's bigger push into AI features this year, following their earlier video generative lenses and new lens creation app for iOS.