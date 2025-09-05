Next Article
Withings ScanWatch 2 packs predictive health alerts, lasts 35 days
Withings just launched the ScanWatch 2 at IFA 2025, packing in HealthSense 4 OS and AI that tracks 35 health metrics—think heart rate, sleep, and more.
You'll get predictive alerts if something's off with your health.
Plus, it comes in new blue and silver colors available only in the 42mm model and can last up to 35 days on one charge.
Watch can predict your periods, illnesses
The updated OS gives deeper activity and sleep analysis, while Withings Plus members unlock a Vitality Indicator that sums up your energy using heart data.
The watch's predictive AI can tip you off about things like upcoming periods or possible illness.
Available from September 5 for $369.95, every purchase includes a free month of Withings Plus for extra health insights.