Withings ScanWatch 2 packs predictive health alerts, lasts 35 days Technology Sep 05, 2025

Withings just launched the ScanWatch 2 at IFA 2025, packing in HealthSense 4 OS and AI that tracks 35 health metrics—think heart rate, sleep, and more.

You'll get predictive alerts if something's off with your health.

Plus, it comes in new blue and silver colors available only in the 42mm model and can last up to 35 days on one charge.