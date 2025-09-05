Next Article
Withings ScanWatch 2 can predict health issues before symptoms appear
Withings just dropped the ScanWatch 2, and its standout feature is a Vitality Indicator that can spot potential health problems before symptoms worsen.
Available as of September 5, 2025, the watch tracks things like heart rate variability, temperature, and sleep patterns—helping users catch issues early rather than waiting until they get worse.
Subscription required for some features
Powered by AI, the ScanWatch 2 monitors 35 health metrics and sends alerts if something seems off.
To use these predictive features, you'll need a Withings+ membership ($10/month or $100/year), but there's a free one-month trial for new users.
The watch also offers a Cardio Check-Up so you can connect with cardiologists for extra insights into your heart data.