Google Nest's new cameras and doorbell leaked ahead of launch
Oops—Google let slip some big news early!
The latest Google Home app update quietly revealed setup options for the upcoming Nest Cam Indoor (3rd gen), Nest Cam Outdoor (2nd gen), and Nest Doorbell (3rd gen).
All this happened just weeks ahead of their October 1, 2025 unveiling.
Gemini AI assistant to replace Google Assistant
The new Nest lineup is expected to feature sharper 2K video and some cool color choices—like a "berry" red for the indoor cam.
Plus, these devices will run on Google's new Gemini for Home AI assistant, used instead of the old Google Assistant.
One thing missing from the leak? The Gemini smart speaker teased last month.