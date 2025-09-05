Woman spends 20 hours a week talking to AI boyfriend Technology Sep 05, 2025

Ayrin, married since 2018, has created a unique bond with ChatGPT by turning it into a "dominant" virtual boyfriend named Leo.

Inspired by AI role-play videos, she personalized their chats—complete with emojis—and now spends over 20 hours a week talking to Leo.

Ayrin sees this as a harmless fantasy and acknowledges the real feelings the AI relationship evokes while she's physically apart from her husband Joe, who is aware of the situation and views it as a harmless fantasy.