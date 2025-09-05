Woman spends 20 hours a week talking to AI boyfriend
Ayrin, married since 2018, has created a unique bond with ChatGPT by turning it into a "dominant" virtual boyfriend named Leo.
Inspired by AI role-play videos, she personalized their chats—complete with emojis—and now spends over 20 hours a week talking to Leo.
Ayrin sees this as a harmless fantasy and acknowledges the real feelings the AI relationship evokes while she's physically apart from her husband Joe, who is aware of the situation and views it as a harmless fantasy.
Experts weigh in on AI relationships
Ayrin is part of a growing trend where people turn to AI for companionship and even share their stories online.
Experts say these digital relationships can feel emotionally real but might affect actual relationships in ways we don't always expect.
They recommend being mindful about the emotional impact of leaning on AI for connection.