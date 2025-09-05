Microsoft is giving away free 365 subscription to college students
Good news if you're in college in the US—Microsoft is giving away its 365 Personal subscription totally free for one year.
Announced by CEO Satya Nadella at the White House's AI Education Task Force on September 4, 2025, this deal gets you all the Office apps plus Copilot AI assistant through your personal Microsoft account.
Just make sure to grab it before October 31, and after your free year, you'll get a 50% discount if you want to keep going.
Microsoft is also investing in educator grants
This subscription, usually $99.99 a year, comes with a hefty 1TB of OneDrive storage.
It's part of Microsoft's bigger push to support students and teachers with tech and AI tools in schools.
They're also investing $1.25 million in educator grants and rolling out free LinkedIn AI courses to help everyone get ahead with new skills.