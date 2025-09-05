Microsoft is giving away free 365 subscription to college students Technology Sep 05, 2025

Good news if you're in college in the US—Microsoft is giving away its 365 Personal subscription totally free for one year.

Announced by CEO Satya Nadella at the White House's AI Education Task Force on September 4, 2025, this deal gets you all the Office apps plus Copilot AI assistant through your personal Microsoft account.

Just make sure to grab it before October 31, and after your free year, you'll get a 50% discount if you want to keep going.