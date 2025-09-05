Next Article
Google's Gemini gains 10 million users in just a month
Google just hit a big milestone—over 10 million new people have joined the Gemini app, attributed to the launch of its playful image editor, Nano Banana.
This tool lets you remix photos using simple prompts, and users have already created more than 200 million images with it.
Nano banana is the reason behind Gemini's growth
Nano Banana takes editing up a notch: you can blend photos, design custom scenes, or even turn selfies into unique figurines for your desk.
Powered by DeepMind tech, these creative features are going viral worldwide and boosting Gemini's popularity for fun photo edits.