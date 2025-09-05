Next Article
Android's latest update makes chatting and sharing smoother
Google just dropped a fresh Android update that makes chatting and sharing way smoother.
Gboard now uses AI to help you tweak your message tone and fix grammar or spelling, all while keeping your data private on your device.
Emoji Kitchen also gets an upgrade, letting you mix and match emojis for more personalized combos.
You can now connect 2 Bluetooth headphones to 1 device
Now you can connect two LE Audio Bluetooth headphones to one device—perfect for sharing music or videos with a friend.
Quick Share is also revamped, so sending files feels less clunky: you get file previews and can track transfers in real time.
All in all, these updates are about making everyday Android stuff feel a bit more seamless and fun.