OnePlus ditches Hasselblad after 5 years, goes solo on imaging
OnePlus just announced it's ending its five-year run with camera giant Hasselblad, a partnership that kicked off back in March 2021 with the OnePlus 9 series.
The move, shared by CEO Pete Lau on September 5, marks the end of an era focused on boosting OnePlus's camera game.
OPPO to continue with Hasselblad while OnePlus goes solo
Now, OnePlus is going solo and building its own imaging tech. Their next flagship—likely called the OnePlus 14 to skip the "4"—will debut this new DetailMax Engine.
Meanwhile, OPPO (OnePlus's parent company) is sticking with Hasselblad and plans to roll out fresh mobile camera upgrades later this year.
So while OPPO doubles down on collaboration, OnePlus is betting big on doing things its own way.