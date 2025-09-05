OnePlus ditches Hasselblad after 5 years, goes solo on imaging

OPPO to continue with Hasselblad while OnePlus goes solo

Now, OnePlus is going solo and building its own imaging tech. Their next flagship—likely called the OnePlus 14 to skip the "4"—will debut this new DetailMax Engine.

Meanwhile, OPPO (OnePlus's parent company) is sticking with Hasselblad and plans to roll out fresh mobile camera upgrades later this year.

So while OPPO doubles down on collaboration, OnePlus is betting big on doing things its own way.