Microsoft's discontinued mixed reality headsets get new lease of life
Windows Mixed Reality headsets, which stopped working after Microsoft dropped support in the Windows 11 24H2 update, just got a second chance.
On August 29, 2025, Microsoft engineer Matthieu Bucchianeri released the free Oasis Driver on Steam, making these headsets work again with SteamVR and restoring their VR features.
Bucchianeri built Oasis solo through deep reverse engineering
Oasis lets you use your Windows Mixed Reality headset for OpenVR and OpenXR apps—no more relying on the old Mixed Reality Portal.
It fully supports headset and controller tracking through SteamVR's native pipeline but works only with NVIDIA GPUs for now.
Bucchianeri built Oasis solo through deep reverse engineering.
If you've got 1 of these headsets lying around
With official support gone, these headsets were basically e-waste.
Now, thanks to Oasis (which Valve has already added to SteamVR Beta), users can keep using their gear without hassle.
If you've got one of these headsets lying around, it's finally worth dusting off again.