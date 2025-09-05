Microsoft's discontinued mixed reality headsets get new lease of life

Oasis lets you use your Windows Mixed Reality headset for OpenVR and OpenXR apps—no more relying on the old Mixed Reality Portal. It fully supports headset and controller tracking through SteamVR's native pipeline but works only with NVIDIA GPUs for now. Bucchianeri built Oasis solo through deep reverse engineering.

With official support gone, these headsets were basically e-waste.

Now, thanks to Oasis (which Valve has already added to SteamVR Beta), users can keep using their gear without hassle.

If you've got one of these headsets lying around, it's finally worth dusting off again.