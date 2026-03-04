WhatsApp will soon let you pin up to 20 chats

WhatsApp is working on a new premium feature that will allow users to pin up to 20 chats. The feature is currently under development and not yet available for beta testing. This comes after the recent update of WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.6.1, which introduced customization options for app icon and accent color as part of an upcoming premium plan.

Enhanced functionality Expanded pinning capability for premium users The latest update of WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.9.9 has revealed the development of a new feature that will let users pin up to 20 chats. Currently, users can only pin three chats at the top of their chat list. If they try to pin more than three conversations, an alert pops up saying they've reached the maximum limit for pinned chats.

Benefits Benefits of increased limit With the premium plan, users will be able to pin up to 20 chats, giving them more flexibility in accessing their most important conversations. This will also save time as users can pin a higher number of chats instead of searching through the chat list. The expanded pinning capability will be especially useful for those who participate in multiple groups or manage a high volume of conversations.

Advertisement