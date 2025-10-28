Your AirPods can now detect when you've fallen asleep

Using built-in motion sensors, your AirPods pick up on stillness and subtle changes that signal you've fallen asleep. Once detected, playback stops on its own—helping save battery and keeping those late-night playlists from looping endlessly.

A thoughtful upgrade

This update is especially handy for anyone who falls asleep to music or podcasts. It keeps your battery from draining overnight and means no more waking up to random audio in the morning.

For anyone who uses their AirPods as a bedtime companion, this is a simple but thoughtful upgrade.