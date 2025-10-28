Your AirPods can now detect when you've fallen asleep
Apple just rolled out a sleep detection feature for AirPods with iOS 26.
Now, your AirPods can sense when you've dozed off and automatically pause whatever you're listening to—no extra gadgets needed.
The feature works on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV and is available on AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, AirPods Pro 3, and Powerbeats Pro 2.
How it works
Using built-in motion sensors, your AirPods pick up on stillness and subtle changes that signal you've fallen asleep.
Once detected, playback stops on its own—helping save battery and keeping those late-night playlists from looping endlessly.
A thoughtful upgrade
This update is especially handy for anyone who falls asleep to music or podcasts. It keeps your battery from draining overnight and means no more waking up to random audio in the morning.
For anyone who uses their AirPods as a bedtime companion, this is a simple but thoughtful upgrade.