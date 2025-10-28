Adobe Firefly gets major upgrade: Now supports AI models like Imagen

New AI models and beta features

Firefly's latest update brings its advanced Image Model 5 (with crisp 4MP resolution) plus prompt-based editing.

Custom AI models—once only for big companies—are now open to all creators.

And if you want to add sound or voice? New beta features called Generate Soundtrack and Generate Speech let you do just that, giving your projects a personal touch.

It's all part of Adobe's push to make creativity more accessible and fun through smarter tech.