Adobe Firefly gets major upgrade: Now supports AI models like Imagen
Big news from Adobe: Firefly just got a major upgrade!
Announced today, the platform now supports image and video generation using powerful AI models like Google's Imagen, OpenAI's GPT image, and Topaz Labs.
These tools are available through Firefly, which integrates with Adobe's creative apps, making it easier for anyone to whip up unique digital content and experiment with new ideas.
New AI models and beta features
Firefly's latest update brings its advanced Image Model 5 (with crisp 4MP resolution) plus prompt-based editing.
Custom AI models—once only for big companies—are now open to all creators.
And if you want to add sound or voice? New beta features called Generate Soundtrack and Generate Speech let you do just that, giving your projects a personal touch.
It's all part of Adobe's push to make creativity more accessible and fun through smarter tech.