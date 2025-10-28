Adobe MAX 2025: AI assistant, Firefly updates supercharge your creativity
Adobe MAX 2025 (October 28-30, Los Angeles and online) just dropped a wave of AI-powered updates for creatives.
The spotlight is on a new AI Assistant in Adobe Express and big enhancements for Firefly, all aimed at making design faster and more collaborative.
AI assistant in Adobe Express now edits your designs
Now you can tell the AI Assistant in Adobe Express what you want—like changing fonts or backgrounds—and it'll handle the edits while keeping your design intact.
Firefly has leveled up too, becoming an all-in-one creative hub with tools for image editing, audio creation, video timelines, and even collaborative boards.
Pro-level tools for all
With features like Generate Soundtrack and lifelike 4MP images from Firefly's latest model, Adobe is making pro-level creative tools way more accessible.
Their goal? To let anyone—from solo creators to teams—work smarter with AI as a creative partner instead of just another tool.