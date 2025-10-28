Adobe's Firefly Image Model 5 can edit your photos
Adobe just launched Firefly Image Model 5 at its Max conference today (October 28, 2025).
This new tool combines high-res image generation (up to native 4MP) with simple, chat-style photo editing.
The big idea? Anyone can make advanced edits—no pro skills required.
Just type what you want to change
You can create new images or tweak existing ones just by typing what you want.
For example, a demo showed someone erasing a fence from a dog photo, and the AI filled in the background like magic.
There's also layered editing—meaning you can move objects around in your pic without messing up the rest, something that usually takes several steps in Photoshop.
Currently in beta for Firefly users
Firefly Image Model 5 is currently in beta for Firefly users. The Prompt to Edit feature also supports select partner models from Black Forest Labs, Google, and OpenAI.
The layered image editing feature is still being polished but was previewed at Max.
Competing with Google's Pixel phones
Firefly uses licensed data and diffusion tech to understand your prompts and deliver detailed results.
While Google's Pixel phones now offer conversational photo edits too, Adobe's tool offers higher-resolution images (up to native 4MP) than 1080p, which is higher than many competitors.