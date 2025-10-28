Tonight, moon will look like a giant 'X' and 'V'

Best time to view the shapes

For your best shot, check around 7:00pm EDT (23:00 GMT) when the moon is about 20 degrees above the southern horizon.

The "X" appears near Blanchinus, Purbach, and La Caille craters (south of the lunar equator), while the "V" shows up near Mare Tranquillitatis.

If you have a telescope with at least a six-inch aperture, you'll get an even clearer view—but even binoculars could make it more fun.

The effect lasts a few hours as shadows shift across the surface.