YouTube now lets you switch accounts on Android TV

If you have multiple Google accounts signed in, YouTube will pop up a screen to pick your profile as soon as the app launches. Once you choose, it remembers your selection next time—unless you want to change it.

Solo users might find it annoying

This is great news if your family or roommates all use the same TV and want separate watch histories and recommendations.

But if you're flying solo with just one account, seeing this prompt every time might feel like an extra click you don't really need.