YouTube now lets you switch accounts on Android TV
Technology
YouTube just made life simpler for anyone sharing a TV.
Now, when you open the YouTube app on Android TV, you'll see an account picker right at startup—no more digging through menus to switch profiles.
How it works
If you have multiple Google accounts signed in, YouTube will pop up a screen to pick your profile as soon as the app launches.
Once you choose, it remembers your selection next time—unless you want to change it.
Solo users might find it annoying
This is great news if your family or roommates all use the same TV and want separate watch histories and recommendations.
But if you're flying solo with just one account, seeing this prompt every time might feel like an extra click you don't really need.