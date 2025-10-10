Next Article
Your computer mouse can be used to eavesdrop on you
Technology
A team from the University of California has figured out how to turn an ordinary computer mouse into a sneaky listening device.
Their Mic-E-Mouse technique uses the mouse's built-in sensors to pick up vibrations from voices and can actually capture spoken words with about 61% accuracy.
It's a surprising reminder that even everyday tech can have hidden risks.
The trick only works if the computer is already infected
Mic-E-Mouse works by processing those tiny vibrations with AI and special filters, making it good enough to pick up things like numbers—think credit card info.
The trick only works if the computer is already infected and the mouse is on a hard surface (mouse pads block it), but it highlights how easily overlooked devices could be used to steal personal data if we're not careful.