Your synthetic hiking gear is polluting the Adirondacks

Study links heavy hiking traffic to microplastic pollution

Researchers say it comes down to heavy hiking traffic and all that synthetic clothing and footwear.

As hikers trek along the trails, their gear sheds tiny plastic fibers that end up in the water.

Lake Tear now has 16.54 microplastic particles per milliliter—way up from 9.45 last year—while remote Moss Pond sits at just 0.73.