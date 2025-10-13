Your synthetic hiking gear is polluting the Adirondacks
A new study out today suggests that hiking gear made from synthetic materials is a significant source of microplastics in the Adirondack lakes—especially Lake Tear of the Clouds.
Microplastic levels there are nearly 23 times higher than at nearby Moss Pond, and they've almost doubled since last year.
Study links heavy hiking traffic to microplastic pollution
Researchers say it comes down to heavy hiking traffic and all that synthetic clothing and footwear.
As hikers trek along the trails, their gear sheds tiny plastic fibers that end up in the water.
Lake Tear now has 16.54 microplastic particles per milliliter—way up from 9.45 last year—while remote Moss Pond sits at just 0.73.
Researchers recommend using eco-friendly gear
Microplastics stick around in nature and can harm both ecosystems and health by causing inflammation or toxicity.
The study recommends that outdoor lovers pick gear that sheds less plastic, and encourages brands to make more eco-friendly options for future adventures.
Even remote places aren't safe from our stuff—so every choice counts!