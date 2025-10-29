YouTube to restrict clips showing graphic violence in video games

YouTube has announced an update to its policy, aimed at age-restricting content that shows graphic violence in video games. The new rule will come into effect on November 17. It will block users under 18 and those who are not signed in from watching videos, featuring realistic human characters involved in mass violence against non-combatants or torture.

Restriction How will YouTube decide on age-restriction? YouTube has said that when deciding whether to restrict a video, it will consider factors like the length and focus of the graphic scene. The platform will also look at if the violence is directed at a character that resembles a real human. However, it's still unclear how this would apply to content from games like Grand Theft Auto or Call of Duty missions known for their realistic violence.

Creator guidelines Ways for creators to avoid age-restriction YouTube has said that certain content may be age-restricted if it's non-fleeting or zoomed in. The platform also noted that there are ways for creators to avoid content leading to an age restriction. This could include blurring or obscuring the violent parts of their videos.