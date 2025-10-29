Netflix makes it easier for kids to watch movies, shows
Netflix has announced a major update for its kids' profiles, bringing a redesigned user interface to make navigation easier and more intuitive. The move is part of the company's effort to connect users with content they'll enjoy faster. The new design simplifies the homepage look and feel, making it more appealing for young viewers.
'My Netflix' section brings everything a child has watched
The updated kids' profile comes with a new navigation bar at the top, linking to "My Netflix." This section brings together everything a child has watched, saved, or loved in one place. The idea is to make it easier for young users to revisit their favorite content. Plus, recommendations on these profiles will refresh in real time like standard profiles, reducing the time spent searching for something to watch.
Some features will remain unchanged
Despite the redesign, some features on the kids' profile will remain unchanged. These include character themed rows, mystery box suggestions, and parental controls. The firm also announced other updates for Netflix such as real-time voting and live party games, among others.
Real-time voting on 'Star Search'
The new user interface is set to support a range of creative content, including interactive ones. This will give Netflix more flexibility in how it presents different types of shows and movies. The company plans to introduce real-time voting on its upcoming show Star Search next year, after earlier tests with Dinner Time Live with David Chang.