Netflix makes it easier for kids to watch movies, shows

Netflix has announced a major update for its kids' profiles, bringing a redesigned user interface to make navigation easier and more intuitive. The move is part of the company's effort to connect users with content they'll enjoy faster. The new design simplifies the homepage look and feel, making it more appealing for young viewers.

Enhanced features 'My Netflix' section brings everything a child has watched The updated kids' profile comes with a new navigation bar at the top, linking to "My Netflix." This section brings together everything a child has watched, saved, or loved in one place. The idea is to make it easier for young users to revisit their favorite content. Plus, recommendations on these profiles will refresh in real time like standard profiles, reducing the time spent searching for something to watch.

Feature retention Some features will remain unchanged Despite the redesign, some features on the kids' profile will remain unchanged. These include character themed rows, mystery box suggestions, and parental controls. The firm also announced other updates for Netflix such as real-time voting and live party games, among others.