Tata Motors patches security flaws which exposed customer data

Tata Motors , a leading Indian automaker, has patched a number of security vulnerabilities that exposed sensitive internal data. The flaws were discovered by security researcher Eaton Zveare in E-Dukaan unit of Tata Motors. This e-commerce platform is used for purchasing spare parts for commercial vehicles manufactured by the company. The exposed information included personal details of customers and data related to dealers.

Data breach Web source code had private keys to AWS account Zveare found that the web source code of the E-Dukaan unit contained private keys to access and modify data within its Amazon Web Services (AWS) account. The exposed data included hundreds of thousands of invoices with customer details such as names, mailing addresses, and PAN numbers. Zveare refrained from exfiltrating large amounts of data or downloading excessively large files to avoid causing alarm at Tata Motors.

Data details Vulnerabilities also exposed fleet-tracking software data The security flaws also exposed MySQL database backups and Apache Parquet files containing various bits of private customer information and communication. The AWS keys provided access to more than 70TB of data related to the firm's FleetEdge fleet-tracking software. Zveare also found backdoor admin access to a Tableau account, which contained data of more than 8,000 users including internal financial reports, performance reports, dealer scorecards, and various dashboards.