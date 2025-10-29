US Senators introduce bill banning minors from using AI chatbots

In a bid to protect minors from potential harm, US Senators Josh Hawley and Richard Blumenthal have introduced the GUARD Act. The proposed legislation seeks to ban anyone under the age of 18 from using AI chatbots . It also mandates that companies offering these services verify the age of their users. The move comes weeks after a Senate hearing where safety advocates and parents raised concerns over the impact of AI chatbots on children.

Requirements AI companies must verify user ages The GUARD Act requires AI companies to verify user ages by asking them to upload their government ID or validate through another "reasonable" method, which could include face scans. The legislation also mandates that AI chatbots disclose their non-human status every 30 minutes. They must also have safeguards in place to prevent them from claiming they are human, similar to an AI safety bill recently passed in California.

Content restrictions Chatbots can't generate sexual content for minors The GUARD Act also prohibits the operation of a chatbot that generates sexual content for minors or encourages suicide. Blumenthal emphasized the need for strict safeguards against exploitative or manipulative AI in a statement to The Verge. "Our legislation imposes strict safeguards against exploitative or manipulative AI, backed by tough enforcement with criminal and civil penalties," he said.