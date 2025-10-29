Netflix will soon let you vote in live shows
Netflix just announced some fun updates: real-time voting for live shows and new living room party games that use your phone as a controller are coming soon.
Elizabeth Stone, Netflix's CTO, shared the news at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 29, 2025.
The idea is to make watching Netflix more interactive and social across all your devices.
'Star Search' reboot will let you vote live
Starting with a reboot of Star Search next year, you'll be able to vote for contestants live from your TV or phone—so your clicks actually count.
This was tested earlier in August 2025 on Dinner Time Live with David Chang.
Plus, five party games (including LEGO Party) will drop by the end of this year, letting you use your phone as a controller for group play.
Kids profiles get a refresh too
Netflix has also refreshed its Kids profiles with easier navigation and smarter recommendations.
Netflix wants to stand out by focusing on live engagement and community vibes.