Next Article
YouTube is secretly enhancing your Shorts videos
YouTube has started using AI to automatically enhance Shorts videos by unblurring, denoising, and improving clarity, which caught many creators off guard.
The change came to light when a creator noticed their video looked different on YouTube compared to Instagram.
YouTube says it's using classic machine learning—not fancy generative AI—to clean up videos by reducing blur and noise.
YouTube to introduce text-to-video feature
Rene Ritchie from YouTube clarified that these edits don't involve upscaling or the latest generative tech, but some creators are frustrated they weren't told about the changes.
Looking ahead, YouTube plans to bring in Google's Veo 3 AI model so creators can make videos from text prompts—big news for anyone making content for Shorts's massive daily audience.