YouTube makes it easier to share exact moments in videos
What's the story
YouTube has introduced a new feature in its mobile app, allowing users to share videos from specific timestamps. The update is aimed at making it easier for people to direct others to particular parts of a video while using their smartphones. However, the change comes at the cost of replacing the existing Clips feature that allowed users to create shareable clips from videos.
Feature removal
YouTube suggests 3rd-party clipping tools
YouTube has clarified that while users will still be able to view their previously created Clips, new capabilities such as setting an end time or adding a custom description when sharing will no longer be available. The company said, "Clipping is important way for creators to reach new audiences." However, it also pointed out that there are several third-party tools with advanced clipping features and authorized creator programs available across different video platforms.