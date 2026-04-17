YouTube makes it easier to share exact moments in videos

Feature removal

YouTube suggests 3rd-party clipping tools

YouTube has clarified that while users will still be able to view their previously created Clips, new capabilities such as setting an end time or adding a custom description when sharing will no longer be available. The company said, "Clipping is important way for creators to reach new audiences." However, it also pointed out that there are several third-party tools with advanced clipping features and authorized creator programs available across different video platforms.