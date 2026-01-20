YouTube quietly drops custom captions, creators frustrated
Technology
YouTube just removed the SRV3 subtitle upload option without warning, leaving a lot of creators in the lurch.
This feature let people add subtitles with cool effects—think bold text, colors, outlines, and even matching on-screen fonts—making videos way more engaging and accessible.
Why does it matter?
SRV3 was a favorite for translators, VTubers, and channels like Hololive to create fun and accurate captions that auto-generated subtitles just can't match.
Now, many have lost unique captions on popular videos. Creators are upset about losing creative control and accessibility tools—and YouTube hasn't said a word about why they made the change.