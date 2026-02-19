The video was uploaded in 2005

YouTube's first video enters museum as digital history milestone

By Mudit Dube 05:07 pm Feb 19, 202605:07 pm

The Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) in London has added a YouTube video to its collection. The clip, titled "Me at the zoo," is the first-ever upload on the platform by co-founder Jawed Karim. The 19-second video features a young Karim at San Diego Zoo talking about elephants. It has been viewed over 382 million times and liked more than 18 million times since it was uploaded on April 23, 2005.