2x playback speed was one of the most requested features

YouTube Shorts now supports 2x playback speed

By Akash Pandey 11:29 am Jun 26, 202611:29 am

What's the story

YouTube has announced a major update for its Shorts player, introducing a new "Clear Screen" mode and the ability to double playback speed. The changes are aimed at providing users with a more intuitive experience while watching short-form videos on the platform. The "Clear Screen" mode temporarily hides all icons and text from the playback view, giving an immersive and distraction-free view of content. Meanwhile, 2x playback speed is "one of the most requested features from the Shorts community."