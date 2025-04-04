YouTube Shorts adds TikTok-like features to attract more creators
What's the story
YouTube Shorts is gearing up to launch a bunch of new features to attract creators and improve the platform's short-form video offerings.
The tools include an improved video editor, AI sticker generation, content synchronization with music beats, enhanced templates, and more.
The announcement comes just ahead of the April 5 deadline for a potential TikTok ban in the US.
Editor upgrade
Enhanced video editor to streamline content creation
The new video editor is aimed at making the content creation process easier for creators on YouTube Shorts.
It lets users adjust clip timing, rearrange or delete clips, add music or text, and preview their work.
The feature was developed at the request of Shorts creators and is being touted as a major move by YouTube.
The company plans more enhancements for the editor in future updates.
Innovative features
AI stickers and music synchronization
YouTube Shorts will soon allow you to create custom stickers using text prompts, like "a strong plant with muscles."
Creators will also be able to add image stickers to their videos by uploading photos from the camera roll.
Another interesting feature is the automatic synchronization of clips with the rhythm of chosen songs, a major upgrade from the manual syncing.
Template enhancements
Template improvements and effects
YouTube Shorts is also getting improved templates, letting users add photos from their gallery into these templates.
The company also plans to introduce effects within templates, a move that follows TikTok's trend of using effects in videos.
These new features are expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks, further improving the user experience on YouTube Shorts.