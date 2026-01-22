YouTube steps up against 'AI slop' and boosts creator tools

YouTube is cracking down on low-quality, repetitive AI-generated videos—what some call "AI slop." CEO Neal Mohan says the platform is tightening its filters for spam and clickbait, while reminding everyone that AI should help creators, not replace them.

Shorts: Where AI content gets real-world testing Shorts is YouTube's main playground for new AI features, pulling in a massive 200 billion views daily.

Just last month, six million people watched at least 10 minutes of auto-dubbed (AI-voiced) content each day.

New creative tools are coming for creators Creators can soon use their own AI avatars to make Shorts, produce games with a simple text prompt, and experiment with music creation tools.

Plus, image-post support for Shorts is expected in future; no timing specified.