YouTube steps up against 'AI slop' and boosts creator tools
YouTube is cracking down on low-quality, repetitive AI-generated videos—what some call "AI slop."
CEO Neal Mohan says the platform is tightening its filters for spam and clickbait, while reminding everyone that AI should help creators, not replace them.
Shorts: Where AI content gets real-world testing
Shorts is YouTube's main playground for new AI features, pulling in a massive 200 billion views daily.
Just last month, six million people watched at least 10 minutes of auto-dubbed (AI-voiced) content each day.
New creative tools are coming for creators
Creators can soon use their own AI avatars to make Shorts, produce games with a simple text prompt, and experiment with music creation tools.
Plus, image-post support for Shorts is expected in future; no timing specified.
Fighting deepfakes and protecting creators
YouTube now clearly labels synthetic content and gives creators tools to spot unauthorized use of their face.
The company also backs laws like the NO FAKES Act to help keep deepfakes in check.