YouTube's new AI tool helps creators tackle deepfake videos
YouTube just dropped a new AI feature to help creators protect themselves from deepfake videos.
The highlight is a "likeness detection" tool, now in open beta for YouTube Partner Program members, which spots when someone's face pops up in a video without their okay.
This was previously tested by big names like MrBeast and Marques Brownlee.
Other features include AI chatbot and improved auto-dubbing
With likeness detection, creators can quickly flag and act on unauthorized use of their image through YouTube's privacy complaint process.
There's also "Ask Studio," an AI chatbot that answers creators' questions about their videos and audience comments, plus improved auto-dubbing with better lip-syncing.
Creators can now A/B test different titles and thumbnails more easily too—making it simpler to see what clicks with viewers.