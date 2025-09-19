YouTube's new AI tool helps creators tackle deepfake videos

Other features include AI chatbot and improved auto-dubbing

With likeness detection, creators can quickly flag and act on unauthorized use of their image through YouTube's privacy complaint process.

There's also "Ask Studio," an AI chatbot that answers creators' questions about their videos and audience comments, plus improved auto-dubbing with better lip-syncing.

Creators can now A/B test different titles and thumbnails more easily too—making it simpler to see what clicks with viewers.