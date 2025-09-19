Indian duo wins Ig Nobel for 'smelly shoe' research

Their study on shoe smell was published in 2022

Their 2022 study treated bad shoe smells as a real ergonomic problem, showing that ignoring these little annoyances can hurt comfort and usability.

By tackling something most of us just put up with, they demonstrated that thoughtful design goes beyond looks or function—it's about how things feel (and smell) in real life.

This is India's 22nd Ig Nobel, adding to its streak of fun but meaningful science.