Prepare for a cosmic show: black hole bangs likely soon Technology Sep 19, 2025

Scientists now say there's a 90% chance we'll actually see a primordial black hole (PBH) explode sometime in the next decade—a huge shift from older estimates that said it would only happen once every 100,000 years.

PBHs are theoretical ancient cosmic objects that may have formed right after the Big Bang, and they're expected to eventually explode as they emit Hawking radiation.