New approach could make pancreatic tumors more treatable Technology Sep 19, 2025

Researchers at Indiana University School of Medicine have found a new way to weaken one of the deadliest cancers—pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), which has a survival rate of just 13%.

By reducing PRDX1 levels and inhibiting Ref-1's activity, they managed to make pancreatic tumors much more vulnerable in lab and animal studies.

This could open up fresh treatment options for PDAC and other tough-to-treat cancers.