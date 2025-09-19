Meet Robin, the AI-powered robot providing emotional support to patients

Already active in 30 health care facilities—including UCLA Mattel and UMass Memorial—Robin chats with patients, plays games, and shares music. Its AI reads facial expressions to respond empathetically. While about 30% autonomous, Robin is also guided by humans for safe, personalized care.

Expper plans to upgrade Robin so it can check vital signs and assist elderly patients with daily routines.

With a big healthcare worker shortage expected by 2030 (the US alone may be short up to 86,000 doctors in the next 11 years), robots like Robin could help fill the gap.

Plus, its personality keeps evolving based on patient feedback for even better emotional support.