Zee Entertainment-backed Bullet launches new Trinetra AI for micro-dramas

Trishul, Rudra, Damrooh power Trinetra AI

Trinetra runs on three main engines: Trishul (checks scripts), Rudra (handles visuals with AI), and Damrooh (creates audio in multiple languages).

This setup helps creators quickly turn ideas into high-quality content.

With India's micro-drama market expected to jump from ₹650 crore in 2025 to ₹2,320 crore by 2028, tools like Trinetra could be a game-changer, especially as more people outside big cities get hooked on short-form stories.