Zee Entertainment-backed Bullet launches new Trinetra AI for micro-dramas
Technology
Bullet, backed by Zee Entertainment, just launched Trinetra AI, a new platform designed to make creating micro-dramas much easier and smarter.
Using AI for everything from story ideas to production and even monetization, Trinetra taps into Zee's deep knowledge of Indian languages and what viewers like.
Trishul, Rudra, Damrooh power Trinetra AI
Trinetra runs on three main engines: Trishul (checks scripts), Rudra (handles visuals with AI), and Damrooh (creates audio in multiple languages).
This setup helps creators quickly turn ideas into high-quality content.
With India's micro-drama market expected to jump from ₹650 crore in 2025 to ₹2,320 crore by 2028, tools like Trinetra could be a game-changer, especially as more people outside big cities get hooked on short-form stories.