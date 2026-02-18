Zoho co-founder compares AI dependency to withdrawal symptoms
Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu is sounding the alarm about how hooked we're getting on AI at work.
He shared that when a colleague ran out of AI tokens—essential for those productivity-boosting tools—it felt like facing withdrawal.
He said it "felt familiar" and likened it to "withdrawal — not from chemicals, but from efficiency," highlighting just how much we now lean on AI to get things done.
Vembu's comments have reignited a debate
Vembu points out that while AI can make us super efficient, losing access even briefly can throw our whole workflow off balance.
This has sparked a bigger conversation: How do we enjoy the perks of AI without letting it take over our problem-solving and creativity?
The debate's on about finding that sweet spot between using smart tech and keeping our own skills sharp.