Zoho co-founder compares AI dependency to withdrawal symptoms Technology Feb 18, 2026

Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu is sounding the alarm about how hooked we're getting on AI at work.

He shared that when a colleague ran out of AI tokens—essential for those productivity-boosting tools—it felt like facing withdrawal.

He said it "felt familiar" and likened it to "withdrawal — not from chemicals, but from efficiency," highlighting just how much we now lean on AI to get things done.