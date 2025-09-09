Next Article
Zoho Scanner app gets AI-powered auto-tagging, translation features
Zoho just rolled out a fresh update for its Scanner app, making document management way smoother with AI.
Originally launched back in 2019 as a CamScanner alternative, the app now automatically detects document edges, cleans up background noise, and sharpens image quality—so your scans look crisp and clear every time.
New features for better productivity
The update also brings handy AI-powered auto-tagging and categorization to keep your files organized without any extra effort.
Plus, there's built-in translation for over 22 languages (think Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam), and you can sync everything across your phone and the web—making it super easy to find what you need wherever you are.