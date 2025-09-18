Next Article
Zoom's new AI notetaker can work across Google Meet, Teams
Technology
Zoom has announced new AI features at its annual Zoomtopia conference, aiming to make work calls a bit smoother.
The big highlights: an AI notetaker that works across Zoom, Google Meet, and Teams; a smart scheduling assistant to help you dodge pointless meetings; and photorealistic avatars for when you'd rather not be on camera.
You can now have photorealistic avatars in Zoom Clips
The cross-platform AI notetaker grabs quick notes during any call and turns them into tidy summaries you can easily search later.
The scheduling assistant syncs with your calendar, finds the best times for meetings, and even suggests which ones you could skip.
And if you're camera-shy (or just want a break), the new avatars in Zoom Clips let you show up in style without actually showing your face.