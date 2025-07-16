Zuckerberg's desperate bid for AI dominance
Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, is now setting up temporary data centers inside giant tents to quickly boost its AI computing power.
After Mark Zuckerberg promised "hundreds of billions" for AI this July, Meta's skipping the usual construction delays so it can train bigger, smarter AI models—fast.
Meta's racing to outpace Google and OpenAI, pouring money into massive projects like the Prometheus supercluster and Hyperion.
The tent setup shows just how intense the competition is—and how urgent Meta feels about leading in AI.
But it's not all smooth: running powerful computers in tents could mean headaches like overheating when things get hot outside.
